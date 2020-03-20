With working people starting to lose their jobs, and retirees watching their savings evaporate as the stock market plummets, I hope that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will reconsider its ill-advised plan to raise the real estate tax rate for county residents. The consequences of the current pandemic should make clear the difference between wants (a raise, a new school building) and necessities (a job, any school at all). Maybe we should all learn to appreciate what we have rather than constantly demanding more (to be paid for by taking money from our neighbors).
Karen Wade
Frederick County
