Good neighbors, superheroes wear masks
What must we do to keep our schools and community safe and productive? Look to what the most respected medical authority worldwide is recommending. The scientists who work at the Centers for Disease Control offer the best guidance known to date in keeping us as safe as possible from diseases such as COVID-19. We must not ignore the recommendations. Masks have been scientifically proven to offer protection for the wearer but a greater protection for those who might inadvertently come into contact with someone who has an infection. Wearing a mask is a visible sign of respect for others as well as protecting ourselves and others.Our teachers, staff, and students deserve to have a safe environment for learning. School children in Virginia are now accustomed to masks. They are helping protect their friends, teachers, and school staff. What a great lesson: being a good neighbor, friend, and citizen! The best prevention is to get the vaccine and wear a mask properly. Wearing a mask cuts odds up to 80% of catching illness after being exposed from the virus. here are no documented physical or emotional ill effects of wearing a mask. Remember, the Lone Ranger, Zorro, and Batman all wear masks!
Karen Kennedy Schultz, Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.