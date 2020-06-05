Governor’s decision to remove statue is the right one
Regarding the governor’s intent to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond:
Lee will never be forgotten, but he should not be honored or revered. He lost. His side lost. His cause was wrong and immoral. They were all traitors to the Union and defenders of enslaving Africans to benefit the white Christian economy and society. The statue of the traitor Confederate soldier in Winchester (on Frederick County property) should also be removed to the inside of the old courthouse/ museum as a relic of The Lost Cause.
Steven Lowe, Washington, D.C. Former resident of Frederick County.
The governor of VA has made a much needed and long overdue decision and people living in the 21st century applaud it. It’s about time. Lee and his army were slave-trade supporting traitors who attempted to succeed for the Union AND LOST. Over 150 years ago. Put a period on it and move on. The rest of us have. Sorry your symbol of heritage had to go....but it’s over now, snowflakes. Time to leave the 1800’s and join us here in 2020 (don’t forget your mask!)
(don't forget your mask) - Funny how willing you are to accept a governor who has quite a variety of 'em. But hey, he took down a statue, so no outrage or calls for removal from office from you! Yay! [rolleyes]
Well he attempted to secede from the union (and thankfully did not succeed)✌🏼
In his zeal to overcome his blackface history, Governor Northam has again pandered to his liberal and black supporters. But the worst aspect of the decision to remove the Lee statue is the timing of the announcement. He is rewarding the rioting and burning in Richmond; rather like rewarding a child's temper tantrum. He has invited more of the same.
Rioting: Because taking a knee did not. Because the justice system favors whites. Because police are taking privileges beyond what we owe them.
