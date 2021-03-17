Last week, the Board of Supervisors meeting began with a twenty-plus minute presentation from Supervisor Shawn Graber of the Back Creek District. This was pretty shocking, not because of the content, but the sheer audacity of the presenter.
Weeks ago, Graber missed a meeting during which the real estate tax and meals tax rate were discussed and Dr. Sovine presented the school board budgetary request. Considering Graber’s previous comments about taxation turning Frederick County “down the road to socialism” and his not-so-subtle ultimatum for the school board, why was he not in attendance? Did he have something better to do? I only ask because he demurred meeting with the School Board in the fall, claiming “scheduling conflicts.”
During the slide show, he presented an assignment on cultural privilege allegedly sent home with a student in 2017, clutching his pearls over the content of material he said was homework. However, we don’t actually know if this was actual homework or a section taken out of context, and Deep Equity had only just been adopted.
Graber’s incessant and inflammatory rhetoric does not uphold any of the Board of Supervisors' core values, namely concerning stewardship, leadership, long-range planning, and cooperation. Obstruction and misrepresentation display a clear lack of integrity and authority. His lack of understanding with regard to the educational system and local governance displays a deficiency that should not be seated on the board.
Remember this when you vote in 2023. Who do you want leading our county?
(24) comments
Graber doesn't leave his house much these days. So not sure what these "scheduling conficts" are. Acting like another Joe McCarthy.
Thank you, Bryan Nuri- very well said! Deep Equity is an excellent program and FCPS students and staff will benefit from being a part of it- Mr Graber’s comments and attitude make it glaringly obvious that Deep Equity concepts are needed here-
I’m sure Graber will be discussing this in another one of his illegal meetings!
Libs want everyone to be treated equally, but Deep Equity wants people to be treated differently based on their skin color. Doesn't make sense. So you teach math to a black student differently than you would a white student? Teach English differently to a Latino student than an Asian student? Teach science differently to a black student than an Asian student? It's crazy stupid.
It would be if that was the case, but it's not. Equity programs call attention to inequalities in the system and what you describe would be just that. Equitable treatment put everyone on the same playing field, as it should be especially in the educational field.
Before trying to get the "hot take of the day", you might want to actually know what it is you're trying to denounce.
Wait, but won't a level playing field help everyone achieve and rut roh....maybe be president? Can't let that happen again, can we?
Please provide something close to actual data re: students being treated unequally by teachers before pronouncing your lack of comprehension on the actual scope of the issue. Anecdotal stories are great at stirring up your "feelz" but don't prove much.
Well...according to the National Center for Education Statistics, "n 2007, about 21 percent of Black students in kindergarten through grade 12 had been retained, a higher percentage than the percentages for White, Hispanic, or Asian students. The percentages of Hispanic students (12 percent) and students of two or more races (14 percent) who had been retained in a grade were higher than the percentages of White (9 percent) and Asian (3 percent) students who had been retained."
If students are committing behavioral issues at the roughly the same rates, they should appear proportionately. However, decades of stats contradict your feelings.
You are one of the people who would benefit from learning matters from outside of your comfort zone.
Ignore everything by Bryan Nuri. Just another leftist.
Looks like he possesses more character and courage that you could ever show. If speaking truth to power intimidates you, maybe this isn't your league?
LOL at you referring to yourself. Hope you get those shoulders rubbed after patting yourself on the back so much.
Pardon?
Is not Mr. Nuri a tax paying citizen of Frederick County... he is perfectly within his tax paying rights to speak out against bigoted incompetent supervisors
Who do you want leading our county? GRABER. The best Supervisor in Frederick County. Much better than the fraud named Stegmaier who pretended to be conservative.
None of which takes away from the debacle that is "cultural privilege" learning. And please, don't take Graber's word for it. Do your own research into critical race theory and learn for yourself why it so deplorable...
Can't you show us how critical race theories are detrimental to society? Or are we to take you at your word that you did more than parrot Tucker Carlson?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ouch! they do parrot the trust fund creep lil tucker
Can't YOU do anything for yourself? Little man playing like a he's a big boy... until he is told to do some actual hard work like... typing? If you can't handle finding sources OTHER than the DNC bed partners, you really, REALLY shouldn't be on the interwebz...
I think Nuri was right about you. You can't be bothered to do your own work. Do you expect everyone to listen to you unquestioningly? How did you obtain the privilege to be above reproach?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Agreed. And Graber sure does have a lot of scheduling conflicts. Perhaps it's time to pass the baton to someone with more time to dedicate to the issues that he complains about, but cannot seem to devote the time show up to learn about and discuss.
Graber had time to hold an illegal meeting ‘off record’ with 3 other BOS Supervisors. Any meeting of 3 or more Supervisors must be made public according. Where’s his transparency?
Wait, what?
Wha? Huh? Bruh! [lol][lol][lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.