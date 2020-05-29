While folks are blaming President Trump for the close to 100,000 deaths related to COVID-19, 750,000+ deaths by abortion that will occur this year at the direction of the child's mother? Where is the outrage with this? I am grateful President Trump is pro-life.
Greg Miller
Winchester
