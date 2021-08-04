It is nice that our attorney general Mark Herring is concerned about the protection and welfare of animals as Robin Lynch informed us in Monday's paper. It is a shame that he does not have that same concern for unborn humans.
Robert Heffern
Winchester
(8) comments
I am all for any candidate that knows better than to intercede on healthcare decisions that occur between a woman and her doctor.
Let’s see here, notice that those shrieking for autonomy of their bodies, no one can force medical procedures on them, they have control over what is done to them-have I left any shrieks out? This group of unvaccinated bo…….obs then turn around to deny 50% of the population the same right.
Not talking about the morality of abortions but it is a legal medical procedure. The same unvaccinated conservative idiots who shriek about their body autonomy wish to deny other Americans the right to make medical choices that affect their lives.
They’re nothing but raging hypocrites.
One sure fire way to stop abortions is to mandate that those like Mr. Heffern get a vasectomy.
Mark Herring has been a fantastic AG. He respects women's rights. I'll be voting for him this fall.
Mark Herring respects women as full and equal human beings with dominion over their bodies. The decision to take any pregnancy to full term, with risks to her life, rests with the woman. Men have come up with many ways to control women - and the hysteria regarding abortion is one of the most cynical. Witness the appropriation of call for women's rights struggle - "My body, my choice" by the anti-science faction of our country. Deplorable. The lie also about the "pro-life" label. If the movement was actually 'pro-life' there would be concerns about the living breathing human beings on the face of the earth. There is not. This is about control of women - and a violation of their human right. It is past time for every non-pregnant male to sit down and get back to living their own life.
I would like Bob Heffern to come with me and talk a woman out of getting an abortion. I want him to sign a contract promising his support of the mother and to adopt the child he makes her carry to term.
Unless he does that, his opinion is simply a demand of Christian male dominance only without the responsibility to carry it out.
If Bob Heffern didn't father the child, then he has no responsibility for him/her after birth. That is the "parents" job. What he appears to be doing is defending a child that cannot defend itself, something Mark Herring won't do.
As Ronald Reagan once said. "I've notice that everyone that is for abortion has already been born"
Typical twaddle from a non-thinking nobody...
If Bob or you are telling a woman that she must carry a child to term, you are now interjecting yourself into her personal space. You are now making decisions on behalf of the pregnancy, therefore, you are now a responsible party.
Don't like that? Can't handle taking care of someone's kid at this stage of your life? Then hush your mouth.
