How do we reconcile banning death penalty but not abortion?
Our Virginia legislature and governor have invested a lot of time and energy into recent legislation eliminating capital punishment in Virginia. Interestingly, many of the same legislators and the same governor have continue to support abortion on demand.
Virginia’s last execution was July of 2017, there were 2 total executions in Virginia that year (23 in the U.S. in 2017). In 2017 there were 17,210 abortions performed in Virginia (862,300 in the U.S. in 2017).
Since 1976 there were 113 convicted criminals that were executed in Virginia. Since 1976 there were 1,148,862 abortions of innocent babies performed in Virginia.
Are we and our leaders believing we must protect some classes of people from the death penalty and yet not those that are innocent and subject to the “death penalty” everyday?
Who will stand for the innocents?
How do we as a society reconcile that guilty adults should be saved because the death penalty is inhumane and wrong and then support that innocent, helpless babies should be killed and call it acceptable, morally right and legal?
Doug Rinker
Frederick County
Because a fetus is not a person. Apples and oranges.
