How do you plan to honor Class of 2020, Dr. Van Heukelum?
In the March 25, 2020, issue of The Winchester Star, Jason Van Heukelum, superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, wrote a letter to the Handley High School Class of 2020, at which time he stated that he was in their “corner.” That was almost six weeks ago. Where have you been, Dr. Van Heukelum? That was the last communication you have had with the seniors. Numerous school districts throughout the country, and many in close proximity to Winchester, have been proactive in making alternate plans for graduation. What about Winchester Public Schools?
Also in his commentary, Dr. Van Heukelum stated that “Your Handley family of teachers and staff stand ready to make the next two months memorable in a new and different way.” The administration, counselors and teachers at Handley have not only been in the seniors’ “corner,” but have been in regular contact with the students and brainstorming on how to celebrate the Class of 2020. However, I can’t imagine that they can go forward with any plans without the approval of the superintendent.
In his words, the Class of 2020 “inspires” Dr. Van Heukelum, gives him “hope” and makes him “want to be a better person.” These seniors deserve to be celebrated. What are your plans for recognizing and honoring these students, Dr. Van Heukelum?
Tracie Heglas Winchester
