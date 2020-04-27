I'm the parent of a senior at Sherando High School. My son's last few months of his senior year have been filled with disappointment and canceled events. In other words, what is usually a happy and exciting time has turned into a whole lot of "no." His field trip to see an open heart surgery "canceled," senior band trip to N.Y. "canceled," senior prom "canceled," and now an actual graduation "canceled." I recognize the school's effort in putting together a virtual graduation ceremony, however I think we could do better. I think in addition to the virtual ceremony there should be a truly unique way of getting these deserving young men and women their diplomas. We should send these kids out with a bit of "Warrior" style. Let them decorate their cars, start a diploma line from the entrance of the football stadium through Sherando Park. Let's blare "the chop" on the stadium speakers, let them drive through and get their diplomas from Mr. Nelson, let them have an escorted senior car parade in Stephens City, where teaching staff could line the route in their cars to see their students one last time. There was a band motto dedicated by SHS class of 2015, "We start together, we end together." This idea can be used for all seniors at James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando. For Caleb, SHS class of 2020 (cross country, band member and wonderful student).
Kelly Frye
Middletown
