I am writing my support for Richard Kennedy for Shawnee District Board of Supervisors. Richard has business expertise, connections with community leaders, and a vision for the future of Frederick County. He is committed to making sure that every person has a voice in planning for that future. There is a need for more high-paying job opportunities, county-wide connectivity, higher-quality education, better transportation, and a plan for growth and recovery due to COVID-19 and the challenges it brings. Bringing better broadband access to Frederick County will help students as they adjust to a new learning environment. Richard will help work with small businesses as they recover from the trials of COVID-19. I was happy to place my early vote for him. I urge you to do the same.
Tobye David
Stephens City
