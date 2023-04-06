The extraordinary outpouring of letters supporting Kevin Kenney’s candidacy for Gainsboro supervisor here in Frederick County shows that the “deep state” is indeed alive and well locally. And very well organized and financed.
It is a blatant conflict of interest for Mr. Kenney to campaign for a county office while he is a paid employee of the school division. If Mr. Kenney wants to campaign for public office, he should not expect this endeavor to be subsidized by a generous package of salary and benefits paid to one candidate, but not another. To campaign honorably, he should get off the county dole.
Clearly, Frederick County needs “new blood” and insights on its Board of Supervisors. But as Stasia Lane’s March 21 letter to The Star, "Kenney's the best candidate for the job," so eloquently shows, Mr. Kenney is the ultimate insider of Frederick County’s deep state. He is indeed an architect of the difficulties we face, not a champion of bold solutions and fresh approaches. He is a captive of the ultra-liberal Democratic “spend, spend, spend” cadres so typified by our failed President, Joe Biden.
The solutions Mr. Insider would bring to our community have already been tried and failed, over and over, and over again, in all too many places. Just look at the dismal record of liberal extremism now so abundantly evident in places like Fairfax and Loudoun Counties to our east.
Frederick County deserves better than this.
Louis Knapp
Frederick County
