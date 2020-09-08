Friday's paper reported that Valley Health and Anthem are at odds over Valley Health's proposed rate increases, which Anthem says would make Valley Health's prices "some of the highest in Virginia." It would be helpful if Anthem's representatives might clarify that with some specifics. How much does Valley Health want to charge for a blood test and how does that price compare with other health care providers? Mark Nantz could explain why Valley Health needs to raise its rates. He might say the organization needs to cover bad debt from unpaid bills and cite low Medicaid reimbursement rates. Regardless, it is likely the people making these decisions earn considerably more than most of the 40,000 who will be affected. Since Valley Health is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, the least they could do would be to explain to their customers why they need to charge working people more now than they did before. What value will they be adding to their services?
Star Friend
Winchester
