I want to congratulate The Star for your new feature spotlighting music students. I have always enjoyed reading about young athletes in your paper — their dreams and aspirations. But I always felt that music students deserved the same spotlight. I am a huge proponent of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) instead of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) due to the plethora of data that outlines the benefits to students of a music education such as increased vocabulary, advanced reading skills, improved spelling, improved mathematics performance and higher scores on standardized testing.
After core education, sports are an important second tier educational experience. Teamwork, perseverance and competitiveness are skills that can benefit everyone in their adult life (I earned varsity letters in tennis and wrestling). But music is just as important on that second tier and deserves equal attention and the requisite resources. I’ve always posed this question in discussions about where music education should fall in the school line-up — “how many children who learn a music skill in school such as singing (both solo and choral), learning to read music and play an instrument — benefit from that skill their entire lives and are enriched by it every step of the way?” I know I have.
