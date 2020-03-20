Mitch McConnell's campaign manager has asked McConnell's opponent in Kentucky, Democrat Amy McGrath, to stop running ads for her campaign, on the grounds that no one should interfere with McConnell's "bipartisan efforts to help all Kentuckians and Americans."
Let me get out my tiny violin for you, Mitch. You sure do deserve some sympathy and aid for all your careful guarding of us citizens, like when you voted against healthcare, repeatedly ceded power to the executive branch without a whimper, refused to hold hearings for Obama nominees, and just this week took four days to vote on a House bill to aid the country in our fight against the coronavirus as people die and the economy runs over the cliff.
This administration and Republican political leaders have no idea what a democracy is. Or leadership either. When the president and his team take nearly three months to accept the reality of an oncoming pandemic, and waste that time by (a) not believing it, (b) not preparing, and (c) refusing to accept responsibility, that does not give you, Mr. McConnell, a pass against political attacks. In fact, our government is meant to function so that, as it acts honorably or corruptly or just screws things up, we the people and our reporters and political and civic leaders can question and judge the actions (and inactions) of those in power. And that is what we are doing.
