People are so upset about a gas station in the city but yet no outcries for a dog breeding kennel?
If you read The Winchester Star, you'd realize there is enough "over" breeding already being done. Most of them are bred over and over for the sake of that almighty dollar. Some charge $700-1,500 for one dog. There are hundreds of animals in all the animal shelters and yet people pass them by. Thank God for the ASPCA, Humane Society, etc.
Stop the abuse and the over breeding. For the sake of the animals.
Stacey Philibin
Stephens City
