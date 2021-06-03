Please follow Miri’s court case
I hope The Winchester Star follows up on the story about Miri. The story of Miri’s abuse and neglect was in the April 10th issue. I’d like to find out what punishment Miri’s owners get. The court date is set for June 8.
Sandra Fanning Bluemont
(1) comment
We remember this story. It was just horrible and the owners should be punished to the fullest extent. We hope this will not be forgotten.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.