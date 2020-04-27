Teri,
I am sorry to hear you think Donald Trump cheated his way to a win. I like to think the American people voted him in.
I think Mr. Trump is correct not to want to bail out the postal service. A study done by the GAO in June of 2018 concluded that Amazon alone cost the postal service between $525 million and $560 million in losses. Do you think we should subsidize Amazon?
I was also raised by a single mother with seven brother and sisters. My father abandoned us when I was just 3. But early in life I realized if I wanted to be anyone, I could not blame others.
Up until the worldwide pandemic, President Trump has done an extraordinary job and still is. Unemployment and the economy were at an all-time high and wages were up and values are too.
My mother marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, stood her ground with the Ku Klux Klan. She taught me the values that I have today even with no father figure around. Mail in voter cards is the only way Democrat can try to steal a win in November. Democrats want anyone to be able to vote, just to get a vote.
Donald Trump will go down as one of the five best presidents ever.
