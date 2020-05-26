Sad state of affairs
Great letter from Adrian O’Connor “This isn’t rocket science, folks.” There’s also an old adage that “the fish rots from the head down.” I read in another publication recently that a citizen in a small town in New York admonished a local sanitation worker for not wearing a face mask and the sanitation worker replied: “When the big guy in the White House takes this serious enough to wear a face mask then I’ll put one on.” It’s sad what has come to pass as leadership in this great nation.
Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
(4) comments
Wear a mask in public or stay home. It isn't Christian to endanger your life or that of someone else.
So, "rot" is a trickle down theory the Left will buy into? Lol. And Trump is the reason we "deplorables" won't wear a mask? Okay, but I did note upon my last trip to Wal-Mart that 80-90% of the folks WERE WEARING MASKS. If only more of us would listen to Hollywood stars and pro-China MSM... [rolleyes]
Wear a mask. It's mandatory now.
Exactly!
