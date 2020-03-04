It's a shame that Charlottesville is not honoring Thomas Jefferson on his birthday. Without Thomas Jefferson living at Monticello and establishing the University of Virginia, Charlottesville would be no more than Crozet. People should be judged by the times in which they lived and not by standards altered by 200-250 years. Jefferson's accomplishments and influences in establishing our country should not be diminished because he was a slave owner.
John Bly
Winchester
