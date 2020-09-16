Thank you to Pastor Brad Hill and The Winchester Star for sharing such a poignant story in Saturday's paper. It is important that everyone understand the constant challenge people with substance use disorder face. As the story told so well, SUD is a condition of the brain that when treated and monitored, not unlike diabetes and cancer, allows a person to reach their potential and, thereby, give so much to others. A recovering addict often brings to their families, their jobs and their community a humbling understanding of other people's difficulties. As the article so clearly stated, addiction is a lonely, debilitating and life-threatening disease triggered by the brain and the environment. It requires understanding, strong support and, very often, tough love from all who care about the person suffering from the disorder — and we should all care. Thank you, Pastor Brad, for sharing your story of recovery. You bring much-needed understanding to the plight of so many living with SUD.
Karen Clay
Winchester
Look up Substance Abuse Disorder. It's candy coating what Drug Abusers really are, and that is that they are actively CHOOSING to use drugs, then they get addicted to them. So, it's still a PERSONAL CHOICE to use drugs. That's how it starts. The drugs that they make a personal choice to use mess up their brains and their body chemistry, thus causing the addiction. I'm glad that Pastor Hill CHOSE to quit doing drugs, just like he CHOSE to do drugs. It all starts with a personal choice to use or not use. Period.
Thanks Ms. Clay! Yes, we are all human.
