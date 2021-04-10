Thank you to Lake Frederick friends
I would personally like to thank my friends and neighbors at Section 1, Lake Frederick for you extreme kindness and friendship/fellowship during my bout with the coronavirus from November through February.
Your caring and neighborly concern through your prayers, cards, soup and food were sincerely over the top for a fellow citizen. Your acts of kindness did in fact sustain my mind, body and soul.
Your example of giving is a benchmark for all to follow in our society.
Thank you and God bless all of you.
Demetrios Sioris Lake Frederick
