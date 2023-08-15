I grew up in a very troubled household and considered school to be my sanctuary. I couldn't wait to return every fall.
Reading, learning, sports, and extracurricular activities became my salvation.
Students of all ages are heading back to school. Let's remind ourselves that children should not be used as political pawns in a game over which they have no control.
As adults, it is our responsibility to ensure school is a safe haven for all children. It is our responsibility to create a community where they can live, learn and thrive.
What you do and say now will affect children for the rest of their lives.
Christina Lawson
Frederick County
