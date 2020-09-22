Campaign season traditionally brings candidate door-to-door visits. These visits I have always felt are important so as citizens, we would be able to understand the candidate’s platforms and equally Important, to allow us to convey our areas of importance or concern on which we would like to see the candidate, if elected, focus.
These open conversations with the candidate, is the true essence of door-to-door visits. Unfortunately, this election cycle, some are choosing to send volunteers door-to-door, who do not even attempt to ring the doorbell and engage in personal conversation about the candidate.
They just leave the material on the doorknob or under the doormat and run. Don’t their candidates want open conversations with citizens/constituents?
Are they afraid to engage in discussion or questions that may be asked about our community/issues?
One candidate, Councilor, Les Veach, (First Ward), knocked on our door, which I was quite happy to see. He listened to my concerns and thoughts and answered all my questions. How nice to have a candidate truly care about what I had to say. Since then, several neighbors have shared similar stories.
We learned Les and Mrs. Veach were doing all the door-to-door visits themselves, without having “runners” simply drop off literature for them.
We want a candidate/councilor who cares about citizens issues and will help us. His total community involvement and volunteerism is outstanding.
Les Veach, council member, is the best to represent our First Ward citizens, because he “listens and cares”, about all our community issues.
Please consider voting to re-elect Mr. Les Veach.
