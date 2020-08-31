Veach wants housing options for all
Dwight Allen: Greystone Terrace IS a gem of a street. I agreed with most of your thoughts on redevelopment near your neighborhood up until you knocked subsidized housing. My neighborhood IS ALSO a gem and affordable, as I was able to buy my home as a self-employed, single, 24-year-old female. My neighborhood includes subsidized housing whose occupants are hard- working families and their happy children. Mr. Allen, what about subsidized housing are you afraid of? Crime? Crime happens in all neighborhoods by people of all different backgrounds, even committed by the privileged sons and daughters of Winchester’s finest.
Low-income residents of Winchester are overlooked and underrepresented by the city. There is an invisible line drawn through Winchester and those who live on one side matter and those who live on the other don’t. The city needs more low-income housing. There is a City Council candidate who wants housing options for all: Les Veach. As I do not live in Ward 1, I cannot vote for him, but those who do should. If you visit his re-election website you will see that he has many meaningful ideas that will help EVERYONE in the city, that both Democrats and Republicans can agree on. Goals that are good for the planet (bringing back glass recycling) and the pocketbook (continue responsible spending). As a Ward 3 resident, I trust Les Veach to make choices that benefit the whole city, not just his street.
Olivia Hawks Cather Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.