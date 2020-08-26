One of the joys of attending a Sherando High School home football game is watching the warrior riding out of the woods and planting a spear in the middle of the field. This elicits cheering and a sense of pride among fans. Now and predictably, a movement is afoot to do away with this mascot. I urge the school to keep the mascot that has been a part of the school since its inception.
Ed Grainger
Stephens City
