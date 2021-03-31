Froma Harrop claims that Americans want "more, not less, immigration." That is not at all accurate nor supported by polling. I live in the 10th Congressional District, too. And I don't believe that most Americans support unfettered illegal immigration under any circumstances. Today, it's especially important to regain control given the crisis on our border, and so many Americans out of work. Just this Saturday, a Border Patrol section chief tweeted that more than 861 criminals have been encountered at the border, including 92 sex offenders and 63 gang members since the start of the fiscal year. He noted that one “Salvadoran man with a prior conviction for murder was discovered” along with the other 862 criminal aliens.
Wally Bunyea
Great Falls
(6) comments
Something tells me ole wally see every brown/black peron as being a criminal. All of these "murderers" at the border trying to get into the US. Does any right winger tell the truth about anything? Right wingers, led by the pathological tRump, can not be believed about anything....and I do mean anything.
"I'll take 'Missing the Point Entirely' for $500, Alex"
[beam][beam]
@WuHu - Yes, we watch you ace that category every day, little xer... [beam][beam][beam]
"little xer"?
You know, the non-gender specific use of sir/ma'am. C'mon, you... person, gotta keep up with lingo! But don't worry! You need any more help, ol' Doc is always here for you! [wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.