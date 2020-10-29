What a grotesque display of ethics and malice this 2020 election has become.
One party unapologetically reveals the conviction that their Political, Social and Economic fortunes will benefit if the COVID vaccine trials SUCCEED.
One party unapologetically reveals the conviction that their Political, Social and Economic fortunes will benefit if the COVID vaccine trials FAIL.
Pity us.
