On a recent Saturday a woman approached our front door. As my wife was preparing to respond to the anticipated ring of the doorbell, the woman turned and left after having hung a flyer on our door latch. We retrieved the flyer, which was a political campaign piece for David Smith which stated, "The Mayor Stopped By." We might have been impressed if we had not known that David Smith had not been anywhere near our door. A little deceptive, I think.
The campaign flyer instructs the reader to contact the candidate at either his city government email address or city government telephone number. Apparently in Virginia there is no legal prohibition against Smith printing this information on his campaign flyer, but it certainly strikes me as unseemly, if not unethical, to use city resources for political purposes. It is illegal for politicians in many other states and for members of Congress.
Now the mayor is hiding again…apparently unable to appear with Republican challenger Danielle Bostick in the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's "Meet the Mayoral Forum." Do we know where the stealth mayor is hiding? West Virginia? Stealth candidate, stealth mayor. Time for a change.
Try reaching him at his humble estate in Slanesville.
Another politician telling us to "Do as I say, not as I do."
