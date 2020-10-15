In 2019, Republicans across the Commonwealth were warning Virginians about the looming liberal agenda that the Democrats were going to push if they won control of the General Assembly.
One of the critical issues in that election was regarding our Right to Work Laws, which are under attack from the leftists in Richmond. We have an 11% unemployment rate, thousands of Virginians are struggling to find jobs, and Democrats are working tirelessly to ensure fewer people can find work by driving up the cost to employers. Small businesses in our community that are hurting don't need more barriers to hire hardworking people, they need less. Virginians need right to work so we can restart the economy with fewer barriers to employment.
City Councilman Bill Wiley understands how to create jobs. He has a bachelor of science degree in economics from George Mason University. On City Council, Bill has fought successfully for new jobs in Winchester. In Richmond, he will oppose job-killing policies like higher taxes, more regulations, and will oppose all attempts to repeal our right to work laws.
Please, join me in voting for Bill Wiley. We have the opportunity to early vote between now and October 31, 2020, or on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.