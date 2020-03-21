Wrong time for a tax increase
For the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to even consider 5-cent real estate tax increase during a pandemic with many people suddenly out of work is completely irresponsible. I call on each and every supervisor to publicly announce that it is no time for a tax increase.
You were elected (or appointed) to not take the easy way out and simply raise taxes but rather to do the hard work and go line by line over the budget. However, if what I read in The Winchester Star is correct, the School Board’s budget doesn’t give a line by line breakdown. If that is true, then it is a huge red flag in itself.
In any event, it is the wrong time to have a tax increase. If anything, we should be talking about cuts.
Scott Anderson
Stephens City
