I have known Elaine Holliday for several years and can vouch for her integrity and character. She is a hard-working, intelligent, true conservative and God-fearing woman who has agreed to sacrifice time and effort to serve her community. Her experience as a Senior Accountant at at Shenandoah University would bring financial responsibility that is sorely lacking in Frederick County. So, if you live in the Shawnee District, please vote for Elaine as your Board of Supervisor’s representative. And even if you don’t, consider donating to her campaign. I know in my heart you will not regret it.
Iris Flores
Frederick County
