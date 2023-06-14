When hiring someone, we look for the most experienced applicant. For the Back Creek District Board of Supervisors, John Jewell brings a boatload of the needed experience and is a perfect fit for the job.
John spent almost 40 years working for the United States Senate, where he retired as the assistant sergeant at arms, chief information officer. There he learned to work with people from all walks of life, including some who disagreed with him. As CIO, he acquired strong leadership, management, and budgeting experience, all of which will be invaluable on the Board of Supervisors.
John and his wife, Susan, lived in the Back Creek District for 26 years, where they raised their two now-adult children. John and Susan remain active in their local church. John taught karate to children and adults for 10 years and supported local children’s swimming events with electronic timers and scorekeeping equipment. John’s experience includes countless local connections.
John has been chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission for the last two years and has led efforts to reduce traffic congestion and implement smart growth policies. His community experience is evident.
John has the experience needed to represent the Back Creek residents effectively. Vote for John Jewell in the Republican primary on June 20.
Tim Stowe represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Planning Commission.
