I heard a newscaster say “13 brave house Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill.”
This really gave me pause to wonder why they would be considered brave for voting for something that every community in America needs and wants. Jobs, safety, broadband for rural areas, pipes without lead in them, roads, bridges, efficient transportation.
With a few more newscasts, it quickly became obvious as to why they are considered brave. Now that they have committed this "crime," their careers are in jeopardy, and they are receiving death threats.
Conversely, 200 Republicans voted against this very popular legislation that the former administration couldn’t get done. A vast majority of Republican representatives do not want to actually solve the problems facing the American people, their only goal is to block any success for the current administration, even at the expense of their constituents.
When money for these much-needed infrastructure projects starts to flow, they will all be there, cutting ribbons and touting how they are bringing jobs, safety, and prosperity to their communities. Please remember that they voted no.
Wendy Werner
Winchester
