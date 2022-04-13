The $22 million cut to the Frederick County School budget cannot stand. Mr. Graber and those who voted with him can’t or don’t want to see that the growth in need for schools in of one of Virginia’s fastest-growing counties is outstripping the capacity of current buildings and personnel. It doesn’t mean the needs don’t exist.
As to the health of the schools, Mr. Graber has made it plain. To quote, “I don’t really care.” This phrase should be his 15 scarlet letters.
I’d be very interested in plans for the $22 million. What need supersedes a thorough and efficient education?
A house on my block went on sale on Friday. A steady stream of families paraded through all weekend. If news of 200-plus teachers being let go were presented to these families, what would it do to their interest in Frederick County? And what might the impetuous decision of Graber and those who voted with him do to the interest of companies looking to locate here, and to our real estate prices?
The Frederick Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday night at 7 pm at 107 North Kent Street in Winchester. Follow the signs at the double door and sign in to speak. Let Mr. Graber and those who voted with him know how you feel about losing teachers, programs, busing, art, music, athletics as well as reduced community job growth and a drop in property values.
Dave Gustafson
Middletown
