The 2022 Letter Carrier Food Drive on May 14 collected 18,695 pounds of food. Carriers picked up donations from postal customers in Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Stephenson, Clear Brook, Cross Junction, Gore, Berryville, Boyce, White Post, and Millwood. Our customers gave generously this year and we can’t thank you enough. Area food pantries greatly appreciate your donations.
The Letter Carriers Food Drive was started in 1991 by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Branch 694 NALC in Winchester and Berryville is proud to be a part of this great effort. Nationwide, almost 2 billion pounds of food have been collected so far.
This year almost a hundred carriers participated. This includes city letter carriers, rural carriers, and contract carriers. We also received support from Post Office management and employees, especially Larry Webb. Our postal retirees did a great job this year. Branch 694 President Todd Welzel and Secretary Treasurer Meredith Gossage were a great help. Thanks to all in our postal family that made this possible.
This year six food pantries participated in this effort. These are the coordinators and their pantries: Ben Yonkofski, Highland Food Pantry; Donna Orndorff, Keep the Change Food Pantry; Donna Messick, Hope Again Care Center; Betty Marchese, Christ Church Cares Food Pantry; Joe and Mary Blockinger, Hayfield Assembly of God; and Doris Saintmier, Welltown United Methodist Church. Thanks to the food pantries and their volunteers.
Jay Keffer
Food drive coordinator
