Celebrating this St. Patty’s Day was extra special this year because of the Pot of Gold event sponsored by the 2 For 2 Foundation, which is going to help individuals in our area to learn to swim — a life or death skill.
Our area is blessed with businesses and individuals that help support fundraising events, and we would like to thank them. We want them to know that they are helping the 2 For 2 Foundation get closer to having a natatorium and indoor ice rink in our area, where anyone will be able to learn to swim no matter their financial status.
Those that helped with this event this year were: Solenberger’s True Value Hardware, Lowe’s, Claudios Pizzeria, Target, Texas Roadhouse, JK Solutions, Winchester Swim Team, TGI Fridays, Yellow House Natives, Armstrong Irish Dance Academy, Ledo’s Pizza, Jordan Springs Market BBQ, Roma’s Old Town Wood Fired Pizzeria, West Oaks Farm Market, MMS Pro Auto Detail, Saumaj Health Spa (George Washington Hotel) and Onelife Fitness.
And, without volunteers, this would not happen. Special thanks to Robann Riggleman, Hannah Stewart, (Top of Virginia Chamber), Sarah Armstrong, Terry Whittle, Sulli Blakely, Barry Lee, Scott Bradley, The Winchester Star, and the 2 For 2 Board.
Remember to like us on Facebook and keep up with the upcoming events and details for the 2 World Record attempts!
Till next St. Patrick’s Day, may the luck of the Irish stay with us all.
Shelly Lee
Co-chair, Friends of the 2 for 2
