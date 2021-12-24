2 For 2 in ’22
Around the winter holidays like now, or over summer break, it’s great to have your kids or family back at home spending time together. That being said, there’s always the challenge of finding things to keep everyone entertained and active when school’s out, especially for the younger ones. This is exactly why the 2 For 2 Foundation proposes to build a state-of-the-art Aquatic and Ice Family Center. Safe and healthy, this center would offer a plethora of organized and individual activities, from ice skating to water polo and everything in between. Both kids and adults of all abilities could have more opportunities to stay fit, meet new people, and most importantly have fun!
Imagine ice skating to holiday music, or plunging into the Olympic-sized indoor pool all within the same day. Swim education will ensure that our school-age children can handle themselves when they are in the water.
Not only are all of the amenities inclusive of all ages, they will also be handicapped accessible. These year-round fitness opportunities will provide wonderful new employment opportunities as well as bring the revenue from those dining and staying in our area.
Please support 2 For 2 in ’22!
Wendy Dorsey Winchester
