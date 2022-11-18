2 political parties, 1 tent
As a resident of rural Clarke County, on election day November 8th, after national campaigns full of vitriol, I was heartened to see — both at the Boyce Fire Hall where White Post voters cast their ballots and at the VFW for Millwood voters — our local Democrats and Republicans shared a tent! Both political parties under the same tent. A hopeful symbol, if I’ve ever seen one. Yes, they had their separate material and sample ballots but the political folks under the tents were chatting like the neighbors they were. It made me happy to see such civility in Clarke County.
