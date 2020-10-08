Dear citizens of Frederick County, Virginia,
I am writing you to ask for your support of Richard Kennedy for supervisor of the Shawnee District of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I will keep this short and to the point.
Number one — Mr. Kennedy has had extensive business experience in our community.
Number two —Mr. Kennedy has strong connections with community leaders as he has been the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and is the current Executive Director of the Area Hospice.
Number three — Mr. Kennedy has a passion for improving life in Frederick County by providing higher-paying job opportunities, county-wide connectivity, high-quality education, improved transportation in roads and mass transit and accessible healthcare.
We need his experience to rebuild our economy and community as we recover for the devastation of the COVID pandemic thereby building a brighter future for our children.
