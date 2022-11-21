The Frederick County-Winchester City community has once again opened their hearts and donated to a very worthy local cause. The Richard G. "Dickie" Dick Memorial Turkeys for Sharing Golf Tournament was recently held at Rock Harbor Golf Course. Thanks to our players, tee sponsors, green sponsors, our title sponsor and other donations, 396 turkeys were donated to our local Salvation Army for distribution at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanks again to everyone involved and Rock Harbor G.C., Schenck Food Company and the Salvation Army for making this annual event possible. Hopefully this event will continue to be held for many years to come.
Rick Miller
Frederick County
