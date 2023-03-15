Wow ... I had to read The Winchester Star's March 1 article, "First traffic signals could be coming to small town of Boyce," two to three times to make sure that I was not mistaken. Six hundred thousand dollars for a traffic light!
What is this traffic light made out of? Gold? This is the estimated cost to purchase and install a light? That is a cost of $800 per person in the Town of Boyce.
Wouldn’t it be cheaper to install all-red lenses in the blinking light, install four stop signs, and add new 25 mph speed limit signs on U.S. 340 approaching the intersection (like the town wanted)?
So, we have the Virginia Department of Transportation now looking for a way to fund this project. And it will take several years? No wonder it takes years for projects to come to fruition. (Look at all the improvements we have had on Interstate 81.)
Would you spend this amount of money (if you had it) on a project like this?
Remember, this is the people's money, not the government’s, that will be spent.
VDOT needs to get a few engineers that have some common sense!
Earl Gratzer
Cross Junction
