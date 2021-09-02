It was gratifying to listen to President Biden give his speech today (Aug. 31). A 20 year war is over. There were 2,461 dead service men and women and 20, 000 injured.
Our dealing with the Taliban is now diplomatic, and since we have their money frozen the Taliban had better make sure that to be invited to the party, the United States and its diplomats are on their dance card.
The Taliban are liars, murderers, and thugs. Hardly people the former administration should have been partying with at Camp David. Nevertheless, finances talk — only good manners will get the Taliban thugs invited to the party.
I can remember the attack on our country on September 11, 2001 like it is seared in my brain. I will not forget. The United States will not forget.
Trish Conk
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.