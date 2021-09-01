If the folks who work on the federal budget thought in terms of billions (or even millions) of dollars instead of trillions, perhaps they would not be so free with our money.
A billion is one thousand millions! A trillion, meanwhile, is a thousand billion (a one with 12 zeros after it).
A billion here and a billion there. After a while we are talking about real money.
As citizens, we should not allow this budget insanity to continue.
Raymond Glassman
Bluemont
