I would like to extend a holiday season thank you to the town of Berryville. December 23, my sister and I were at the Berryville Post Office shipping more than 20 boxes of cookies to friends who we can't see in person this holiday season. We had barely stepped out of the car when we were descended upon by more than a dozen denizens of Berryville, all asking if we needed help and offering to carry boxes. Perhaps too stalwart and unwilling to inconvenience, we pushed people away — but not before several created a line to open and close doors as we came through, cautioned us not to rush, and wished us merry Christmas. It was a surreal and delightful experience, and the way that I love to remember Berryville.
Katie Lettie
Arlington
