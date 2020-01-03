Operation Remember just completed its seventh year providing gifts to seniors in area nursing homes. Many, many individuals, churches, assorted youth and adult groups, doctor and dentist offices, businesses, and others helped to make it happen.
With wish lists in hand we set out to provide smiles at Christmas. We wanted the residents to know they are remembered and that they matter. With everyone's help, big and small, it was accomplished. We saw smiles and tears from residents and their families. We touched many lives.
With huge amounts of gratitude we want to thank you all. This population is often forgotten; thank you for all of your help changing that.
