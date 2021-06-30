A clarification to Adrian O’Connor’s letter June 26 — I hired Teri Merrill as a freelance writer with the approval of management when I was life editor at The Winchester Star. She started out writing articles for the faith and values section of the paper. She is a very thorough, factual writer and did an excellent job for the newspaper.
The gardening articles he referenced were part of her Master Gardener commitment to the community, and she provided the articles free of charge. They were very well-done and provided valuable information to the readers. It was not a regular column as Mr. O’Connor stated, but one that was printed occasionally. She wrote far more articles for the faith and values and life sections than she did gardening articles.
I thank Teri for the writing she completed when she was a freelance writer for The Star, and I am sorry this was an issue after an opinion piece was submitted by her for the editorial page.
By the way, she is still gardening and does an amazing job!
(7) comments
Adrian is just a petulant old white kook who is afraid of everybody not like him. Kinda like that former guy.....
Yeah, he's totally scared, which must be why he wrote a letter to post in a public paper and used his real name. What a scaredy cat! [tongue_smile][lol]
Only in your mind (and the active fantasy land created on the right) was he valiantly responding to some woke, commie-speak by firmly telling a crazed liberal the error of her ways. To most sane readers who don’t struggle with reading comprehension and who read both Terri’s two letters and Adrian’s one, he came across as petty, personal, and patronizing, and i’d bet the ranch that he was exactly that way when you worked with him. I remember his sour, dour, acerbic ways, and it was revealing and expected for him to go so low so quickly. What would SHE know about God and abortion…she’s just a woman.
Yeah, i was no fan before, and he made the case for me. Good riddance Adrian O’Conner.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Good riddance to old bigoted rubbish
but you agree he's an old white nationalist kook though ... thanks
Teri doesn’t need defense. O’Connor needs to be slapped down. He’s a nasty piece of work. He has a right to his opinion and should spend his energy defending that opinion. If you’re going after a person, your opinion is pretty weak.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
