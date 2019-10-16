"Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it is thinking of yourself less."
C.S. Lewis
Hi, I'm Tara Ford Helsley, and I'm running for clerk of the Winchester Circuit Court.
I was born and raised in Winchester. I am a John Handley High graduate and a Shenandoah University alumna.To say this is my community is an understatement. I have been married to my husband John for the last 14 years.
I've worked as a public servant for more than 17 years at the Winchester commonwealth's attorney's office. Being involved in the court system, specifically Circuit Court, I believe has been great training for me to be the next clerk of court.
My role in the office has been primarily Circuit Court administrative assistant. I assist the public, help attorneys, and create and maintain systems for recording, organizing, and maintaining files. Maintaining calendars and documents such as orders and motions must be filed on time. Otherwise, it could be the difference between winning and losing a case.
Based on my experience working with attorneys and the law, I understand there are times when the law is not so clear. In those times, I must research and ask questions to find the answers. It's OK if you don't have all the answers; it's OK to reach out for help.
For integrity, equality, and transparency, VOTE Tara F. Helsley for clerk of the Winchester Circuit Court on Nov. 5 -- because I'm with you!
