In addition to complaining about an action that I feel needs correcting, I think it is only fair to compliment the person when they correct it. I’d like to compliment Evan Goodenow on writing the April 23, 2021, front-page article “Lawsuit unloads on Winchester gun ban.” This was an objective and informative article without the open and blatant bias against firearms exhibited in his previous March 25, 2021, article. Another firearm statistic that was deleted from my Open Forum submission of April 20, 2021, according to an April 19, 2021 Newsweek article, only 21 AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles have been used in the despicable 80 or so mass shootings in the U.S. With an estimated 20,000,000 of these rifles in the U.S., that is only 0.000001% of these firearms. Address the cause of these mass shootings; the person who does them, not the implement used to carry them out. Don’t penalize the owners of the 99.99% of these rifles that are used to shoot no one. Again, we expect unbiased reporting in news articles. Reporters are certainly allowed to express their personal opinions and biases as we all are, but not in their general news articles. Thank you.
Gerald Crowell
Winchester
(4) comments
If you want to play with military grade weapons, become a soldier.
There is absolutely NO GOOD REASON for anyone besides the military to have an AR-15 type gun. NONE. They should all be confiscated and banned from non-military owners.
The military have automatic weapons. It is a very difficult and arduous task for a civilian to be able to own one. A gun fires a bullet or a shot. An AR-15 is nothing more than a rifle that is dressed up. It still fires just a bullet. It may LOOK like a machine gun, but it isn't. Just like many BB guns look like real rifles and pistols today, they really aren't.
tell that to the family members of hundreds of Americans killed by these AR whatevers... far too many gun nutgz in this country
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.