This may not have been what you wanted, Mr. Blaine Dunn, but chaos is what you are getting.
Last night’s show was a debacle, a performative circus that only kicked the can down the road even further. You sat next to business leaders as they implored you to fund the schools' budget. You sat in front of the citizens who implored you to fund the budget. The only people that got up to speak against the budget were upset about library books, which isn’t even a budgeting issue!
When you side with supervisors Douglas McCarthy, Josh Ludwig, and Shawn Graber, you are hurting Frederick County. You give their actions an air of legitimacy, when we can all see that their commitment to transparency falls short of an actual face-to-face discussion with the school administrators in question, in a public forum, during the very debate about the school budget in question.
The damage to county morale has been done, it is real, and it is in your power to fix. I hope that you do the right thing next week, but in the meantime, I would urge you to reconsider your stance to schools in light of what happened last night.
Frederick County can be great. Don’t sell our county short for a political win. We need your support, and we need it in the open. I hope you can see that now.
Christie Jett
Cross Junction
