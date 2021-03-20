A different field for the Royals?
Should the Winchester Royals look at another facility to play on this summer?
Some folks will ask why? Well for several reasons:
- From my perspective, one reason is safety, Bridgeforth’s infield features many wicked hops during any ball game
- The Bodie Grim playing surface has been relasered and new infield grass installed last fall
- The Bodie Grim field does not have a Winchester Baseball 13-15yr nor a 16-18yr old league that would utilize the field
- What should be one of the most obvious reasons, it should allow Shenandoah University to start the renovation project of Bridgeforth field hopefully on June 1st vs second week of August
If the Bodie Grim facility is not accommodating enough, then another option would be Millbrook High School’s field which I don’t believe has a team using it during the summer. It’s early enough to look at both facilities.
Now, does it not make sense for the Winchester Royals to use another facility for this summer to allow the Bridgeforth field renovation project to start earlier vs. later?
Jeff Milburn
Winchester
